Northern California bank robbed on New Year’s Eve

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Northern California bank on New Year’s Eve. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect passed a note to a teller at the Westamerica branch in Guerneville and walked out with an unknown sum of money. Sheriff’s Lt. Greg Piccinini said he didn’t think there were any customers inside the bank at the time. He says details of the crime, such as whether a weapon was used, have not been revealed because the case is under investigation.