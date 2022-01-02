Flush budget, unfinished business await California lawmakers

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are flush with money and unfinished business from last year as they return to the state Capitol. But they head into an election year rife with uncertainty due to the redrawing of legislative districts after the 2020 census. Gov. Gavin Newsom said he anticipates another “historic” budget surplus. Democrats who control the Assembly and Senate have their own priorities as the start their new legislative session Monday. Assembly budget chairman Phil Ting does not expect the Legislature to immediately allocate billions of dollars this year as it did last year to address the pandemic and in anticipation of a severe wildfire season.