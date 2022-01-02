Firefighters rescue 6 people from blaze at San Diego home

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say firefighters rescued six people after flames tore through a house in San Diego early Sunday. San Diego Fire-Rescue says all six were hospitalized, with at least one treated for serious injuries following the blaze in the Rolando neighborhood. The conditions of the other five aren’t immediately known. Officials say fire crews responding around 6 a.m. encountered flames and thick smoke. It took 15 minutes to pull all the residents from the home and about an hour to get the blaze under control. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire at the house, which was seriously damaged.