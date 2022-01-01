Police search for suspects in California mall shooting

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Police are searching for suspects after a shooting at a mall in Northern California on New Year’s Eve left one person wounded. KPIX-TV reports the victim was a man who came to the aid of a robbery victim at Concord’s Sunvalley Mall. He was hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Employees described a chaotic scene with shoppers running for cover after hearing a gunshot around 3:45 p.m. The mall was briefly locked down as police unsuccessfully searched for suspects. Investigators didn’t immediately release suspect descriptions.