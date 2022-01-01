Man dies after being pushed into path of oncoming train

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police say a man was killed after being pushed into the path of an oncoming freight train in San Diego on Saturday. Witnesses say the victim was fighting on a train platform with another man who shoved him onto the tracks at the Old Town Transit Center shortly after 6 a.m. The Union-Tribune reports the victim, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene. Police say investigators are reviewing security camera footage to try and identify the assailant, who escaped on a trolley. Trolley and train service was briefly halted during the investigation.