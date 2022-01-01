Kings beat Flyers 6-3, McLellan gets 500th coaching win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and two assists, Todd McLellan earned his 500th win as an NHL coach and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3. McLellan is the 27th coach in league history to reach 500 wins. He is in his third season behind the Kings’ bench after previous stops in Edmonton and San Jose. Trevor Moore had a career-high four points with a goal and three assists. Phillip Danault had a goal and two assists, and Brendan Lemieux and Adrian Kempe added goals for the Kings. Jonathan Quick made 33 saves for his sixth win in his last seven games, and Drew Doughty added two assists. Joel Farabee, Kevin Hayes and Ivan Provorov scored for Philadelphia, which had gone 5-0-2 entering the game.