Colts activate QB Carson Wentz from COVID-19 list

By The Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and he should be able to start against Las Vegas on Sunday. Wentz, who is unvaccinated, must have a negative test Sunday to be allowed to play under new protocols adopted by the NFL and the players’ union this week. He went on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and was required to isolate for five days. The Colts (9-6) can clinch a playoff berth by winning. They also activated cornerback T.J. Carrie and tackle Braden Smith from the COVID-19 list, while promoting quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad as coronavirus replacements.