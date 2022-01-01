2 dead, 1 hurt in off-road vehicle crash in California

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and a third was injured in the crash of an off-road vehicle in inland Southern California. The Press-Enterprise says all three were riding in what police described as side-by-side all-terrain vehicle when the crash happened late Friday afternoon in the La Sierra Hills near Riverside. Two people died at the scene and the third suffered moderate injuries. Because of wet terrain in the remote area, recovery of the bodies was delayed until Saturday morning, the newspaper said. Authorities didn’t immediately release the identities of the victims. The cause of the crash wasn’t known.