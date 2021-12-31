Skip to Content
Sewage spill closes south Los Angeles County beaches

KION

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Beaches along the south Los Angeles County coast have been closed due to a spill untreated sewage. Authorities say a sewer main line failed Thursday afternoon in the city of Carson and 2 million gallons to 4 million gallons of sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel, a waterway that empties into Los Angeles Harbor. The city of Long Beach has closed all swimming areas on approximately 7 miles of its beaches. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has closed Cabrillo, Point Fermin, White Point Park, Royal Palm and Rancho Palos Verdes beaches. 

Associated Press

