Mississippi museum receives portrait of opera singer Newman

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi museum has acquired a portrait of opera singer and music educator Daisy Cecelia Newman, who was born in Natchez. Her international career as a soprano soloist included a nomination for a Tony Award for a production of “Porgy and Bess.” Newman’s portrait will be included in an exhibit at the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture. Newman was 74 when she died in February. In 2003, she became executive director of the Young Musicians Program at the University of California, Berkeley. Ten years later, she founded the Young Musicians Choral Orchestra in Berkeley.