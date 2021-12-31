Lamar Jackson misses practice again, questionable for Sunday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore star Lamar Jackson missed practice again because of his injured ankle, and the Ravens listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson has missed the past two games. He finally returned to practice Wednesday but was limited, and he hasn’t practiced since. Coach John Harbaugh is not ruling out the possibility Jackson could play, however. The Ravens chose to make Tyler Huntley, not Jackson, available to reporters Friday. Huntley started in Jackson’s place two weekends ago against Green Bay, but he missed last weekend’s game at Cincinnati because he was on the COVID-19 list. Huntley is back now.