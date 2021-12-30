Slater, David 4th-time nominees for NFL sportsmanship award

NEW YORK (AP) — Matthew Slater and Lavonte David are nominees for the fourth time for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The league announced Thursday the eight finalists for the honor that recognizes players who best demonstrate the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. Joining Slater, a wide receiver and special teams standout for New England, and Tampa Bay linebacker David are Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, Houston receiver Brandin Cooks, Miami defensive back Jason McCourty, New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan, San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Minnesota wideout Adam Thielen.