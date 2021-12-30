San Diego jail inmate held on suspicion of killing cellmate

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego jail inmate has been arrested on suspicion of killing his cellmate. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy saw 18-year-old John Medina attacking the other man Wednesday evening at the San Diego Central Jail. Deputies stopped the attack and tried to help 38-year-old Dominique McCoy but he died at a hospital. McCoy had been booked into the jail last week on suspicion of possessing and selling drugs. Medina was booked three days before the attack on suspicion of felony child cruelty, cruelty to animals and assault with a deadly weapon. He’s been re-booked on suspicion of murder.