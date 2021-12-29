San Francisco to require boosters for certain workers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will now require law enforcement in certain settings and other people in higher-risk workplaces to receive a coronavirus booster by Feb. 1 as the omicron variant wreaks havoc across the country. The move comes more than a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state will require California’s roughly 2.5 million health care workers to get their booster shots by Feb. 1 or risk losing their jobs. San Francisco’s requirements also encompass health care workers, but list professions that are not among the state’s order. Changes to the health order affect both the city and county of San Francisco.