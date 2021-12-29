California woman killed by family dogs while entering home

VALINDA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman has been attacked and killed by her family dogs while trying to get into her San Gabriel Valley home through a rear window. It happened Tuesday in East Valinda. Sheriff’s officials say the woman had forgotten her key. She lived with her sister-in-law, who wasn’t home at the time. Sheriff’s deputies found the woman lying in the backyard with major wounds to her head and an arm. They used hoses to force the dogs away from her but she died at a hospital. Her 6-year-old son also was bitten and suffered minor injuries. There’s no word on the breed of the dogs.