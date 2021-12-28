James, Westbrook have triple-doubles, Lakers’ skid ends at 5

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — LeBron James and Russell Westbrook both had triple-doubles as the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a season-high,five-game skid with a 132-123 win over the Houston Rockets. James had 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists and Westbrook scored 24 with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Houston stuck around for most of the night, but James took over late to allow the Lakers to pull away and hand the Rockets their fifth consecutive loss.