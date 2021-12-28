Golden Knights beat Kings 6-3 for 6th straight road win

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist in the Vegas Golden Knights’ 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Reilly Smith and Chandler Stephenson each added a goal and an assist as Vegas returned from the extended Christmas break to push its road winning streak to six games. Keegan Kolesar and Mattias Janmark also scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves. Golden Knights assistant Steve Spott ran the bench, with head coach Peter DeBoer in virus protocol. Jonathan Quick was pulled early in the second period after allowing five goals on 15 shots for the Kings, who had not played since Dec. 19 after their past three games were postponed because of the NHL’s ongoing issues with COVID-19.