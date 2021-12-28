Curry makes 3,000th 3-pointer, Nuggets edge Warriors 89-86

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to make 3,000 career 3-pointers on Tuesday night in a game where the Denver Nuggets barely held off the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors 89-86. Denver’s Nikola Jokic blocked a potential game-tying shot by Jonathan Kuminga in the final seconds after his team nearly blew a 24-point halftime lead. Jokic had 22 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Andrew Wiggins had 21 points and eight rebounds for Golden State in his first game back from the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Curry scored 23.