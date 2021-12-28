Break-ins reported at Sacramento lobbying, nonprofit offices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento police are investigating break-ins at more than a dozen offices of lobbying firms, nonprofits and a union a block from the state Capitol. The Sacramento Bee says it happened last week at the Forum Building. The tenants included the California Federation of Teachers, the Hispanic League of Colleges and Universities and the Planning and Conservation League. Samantha Corbin, CEO of the Corbin & Kaiser agency, says the thieves stole new computer equipment, banking information and employee payroll information such as Social Security numbers. Tenants say the rundown K Street area is contributing to crime and they urged Sacramento leaders to clean up downtown.