Panthers send players home after 6 more positive COVID tests

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — To Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich, it was just a matter of time before his team would be adding a few players to the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The Colts placed safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, running back Marlon Mack and tackle Braden Smith on the list Monday. Smith has been a key member of the offensive line that has helped Jonathan Taylor lead the league in rushing. Cornerback Chris Wilcox went on the practice squad COVID-19 list. Reich noted that it was interesting because “we had more unvaxed players than the average around the league that we were one of the last teams to (test) positive.”