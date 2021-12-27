Ohio State WR Wilson will skip Rose Bowl, enter NFL draft

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson is skipping the Rose Bowl to enter the NFL draft. Wilson made the announcement in a statement on Twitter at the same time the Buckeyes were at Disneyland to celebrate their game on New Year’s Day against Pac-12 champion Utah. Wilson, a juniro, had 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns. He ranked second on the team in each category for the potent Buckeyes passing attack. Wilson is regarded as a potential first-round draft pick.