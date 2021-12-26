Jokic’s 26 points, 22 rebounds rally Nuggets past Clippers

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 22 rebounds, rallying Denver past the Los Angeles Clippers 103-100 after the Nuggets blew a 17-point lead. Brandon Boston Jr. took the Clippers’ final shot but his potential tying 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer. Boston and Eric Bledsoe led the Clippers with 18 points each. Bledsoe had 10 assists. Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Will Barton finished with 17 points for Denver, which snapped a two-game skid.