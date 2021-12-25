Surfer killed in apparent shark attack off California coast

MORRO BAY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack off the central coast of California. Morro Bay police say the male surfer was pulled from the water north of the famous Morro Rock around 10:45 a.m. on Friday. He was not responsive after being brought to land. The surfer’s identity was not immediately released and officials have ordered people to stay out of the water for 24 hours. The attack appears to have been recent based on the condition of the surfer’s body. Crews will patrol the area to look for the shark. Morro Bay is about 200 miles north of Los Angeles.