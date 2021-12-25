Rams place OL Andrew Whitworth on reserve/COVID-19 list

By The Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams have placed veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The 40-year-old Whitworth is a key performer for Los Angeles’ high-powered offense in his fifth year with the team. The four-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 13 of the Rams’ 14 games this season. Los Angeles is tied with Arizona for the NFC West lead heading into Sunday’s game at Minnesota. The Rams have won three in a row.