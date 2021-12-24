San Francisco board OKs mayor’s emergency order over opioids

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved an emergency order the mayor wants to tackle an opioid epidemic in its troubled Tenderloin district. The emergency order is part of Mayor London Breed’s plan to crack down on drug use and drug dealing in the neighborhood. The vote was 8-2 and came shortly after midnight Friday following 10 hours of debate and public comment. Critics say Breed’s broader plan is to flood the area with police and force drug users into jail if they won’t accept services. The proclamation authorizes the emergency management department to bypass contracting, hiring and permitting rules.