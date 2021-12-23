San Francisco supervisors to vote on mayor’s emergency order

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Board of Supervisors are considering an emergency order to speed up the city’s ability to stem the high number of overdose deaths in its troubled Tenderloin district. The emergency order is part of Mayor London Breed’s plan to crack down on drug use and drug dealing in the neighborhood. Her critics are urging a no vote Thursday, saying Breed’s broader plan is to flood the area with police and force drug users into jail if they won’t accept services. The emergency proclamation would free the emergency management department to bypass red tape and set up a services center.