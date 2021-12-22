Stanford hangs on to beat Wyoming in Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Jaiden Delaire scored 17 points, Spencer Jones added 15 and Stanford held off Wyoming 66-63 in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic. Stanford will play Liberty in a semifinal Thursday while Wyoming will take on Northern Iowa in the consolation bracket. Wyoming’s Graham Ike scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season. Hunter Maldonado added 18 points and Xavier DuSell 13. Wyoming inbounded the ball on its side of the court with 8.1 seconds remaining but a pair of 3-pointers were off the mark as time ran out.