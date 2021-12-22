Pilot hurt as plane hits roof of Northern California home

AUBURN, Calif. (AP) — A small plane has crashed onto the roof of a home in Northern California, injuring the pilot but authorities say people inside the home weren’t hurt. The single-engine Cessna crashed into the home in Auburn in Placer County Wednesday afternoon. The home is a few miles east of Auburn Municipal Airport. There’s no immediate word on the condition of the pilot, who was hospitalized. The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.