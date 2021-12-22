Maine shipyard delivers sub to Navy fleet ahead of schedule

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has delivered an attack submarine back to the U.S. Navy fleet a few days ahead of schedule. The USS Annapolis underwent maintenance starting in June. The Navy said on Wednesday that 400 employees of the Maine shipyard temporarily relocated to San Diego to do the work. The Navy says the sub was delivered back to the fleet six days ahead of schedule on Dec. 12. The sub will be homeported in San Diego.