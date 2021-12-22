California State University to require COVID-19 boosters

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The nation’s largest four-year university says it will require students, faculty and staff at its 23 campuses to get COVID-19 booster shots for the spring semester amid concerns about the highly contagious omicron variant. California State University announced the mandate Wednesday. The rule says those without medical or religious exemptions are required to get boosters by Feb. 28, or six months after the final dose of vaccination. The announcement comes a day after the University of California announced a similar mandate for its 10 campuses, saying that a COVID-19 booster shot is required under the existing UC policy that says students and staff must keep their vaccination status up to date.