Stormy weather means rainy, snowy California Christmas

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The first in a predicted series of storms is entering California, bringing the likelihood of a rainy and snowy Christmas. Forecasters say a storm is moving into Northern California and could bring up to an inch of rain Wednesday but it’s moving slowly and won’t reach the south until Thursday. The National Weather Service says the north and south both could see up to 3 inches of rain through Christmas while the mountains could see heavier rain and perhaps as much as 8 to 10 feet of snow at higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada.