Man to plead guilty in Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A New Jersey man who posed as a former New England Patriots player in order to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady’s family will plead guilty to fraud. Federal prosecutors say the plea agreement with Scott Spina Jr. was filed Monday in Los Angeles. Prosecutors say in 2017, Spina bought a Patriots’ 2016 Super Bowl championship ring from a Patriots player who then left the team. Spina sold it and used the player’s information to buy three more with “Brady” engraved on them, saying they were gifts for Brady’s baby. Prosecutors say Spina then sold the rings to an auction house for $100,000.