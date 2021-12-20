Los Angeles New Year’s event goes virtual due to COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New Year’s Eve party planned for downtown Los Angeles’ Grand Park will not have an in-person audience due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in LA County. Organizers say the “NYELA Countdown to 2022” event will instead be streamed, as it was last year. Organizers originally planned to have an invite-only audience of LA County frontline workers and first responders. The program will feature the band Kinky and other musical performances starting at 11 p.m. on Dec. 31. The number of daily new COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County has tripled over the past week.