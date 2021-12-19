AP source: Hawks-Cavaliers postponed, as NBA numbers rise

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

A person with knowledge of the situation says Sunday’s NBA game between Atlanta and Cleveland has been postponed because of coronavirus-related concerns. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NBA has not announced any changes publicly yet. Also Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, as has Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel, as coronavirus numbers around the league continue to rise. Coach Nate McMillan told reporters in Atlanta that Young is the only Hawks player on the protocols list.