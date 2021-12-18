Stormy holiday week shaping up for California, Nevada

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Another round of widespread rain and heavy snow in the mountains is shaping up for California and Nevada in the coming week and could create hazards for holiday travelers. The National Weather Service says several waves of precipitation are forecast to move inland as a cold low pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska deepens off the West Coast. The timing of the precipitation is not certain but is likely to begin in the far north on Monday, become more widespread on Tuesday and extend through Southern California by the latter half of the week. Forecasters say snow could begin to bring significant disruptions through the week.