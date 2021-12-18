Rams back in practice after COVID outbreak, game postponed

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams sort of got back to work this weekend after an involuntary four-day break due to a COVID-19 outbreak across their roster. The Rams’ game against Seattle was postponed and at least 27 players spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That list stood at 21 Saturday after two additions and six roster reinstatements, including receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and running back Darrell Henderson. The Rams are scrambling to prepare for the Seahawks on Tuesday night with whatever players are available, but the players and coaches appear confident they can compete in what will be two games in six days