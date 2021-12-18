Nevada tribal women reflect on Lake Tahoe resort name change

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (AP) — Women of Nevada’s Washoe Tribe have long fought against the word “squaw,” a racist slur that for more than half a century was part of the name of a famous Sierra ski resort. The resort north of Tahoe City, California, was called Squaw Valley long before it became famous for hosting the 1960 Winter Olympics. It formally switched its name to Palisades Tahoe in September. Leaders of the Washoe Tribe say Tahoe is a sacred place and they hope it raises awareness about past injustices of other Native Americans. An eight-minute documentary, “Walking With My Sisters,” shows the women discussing the milestone and what the land means to them.