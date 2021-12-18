Hollywood bard, muse and reveler Eve Babitz dies at 78

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

One of Hollywood’s greatest bards, Eve Babitz, has died at age 78. With love and candor, Babitz chronicled the excess of her native world in the 1960s and 1970s and became a cult figure to generations of readers. Her dispatches from the Troubadour Bar and the Chateau Marmont, from the Sunset Strip and Venice beach, became as much a testament of her era as a Jack Nicholson movie or an album by the Eagles or Fleetwood Mac. She was published in Rolling Stone and Vogue among other magazines and her books included “Eve’s Hollywood” and “Sex and Rage.”