Cole Bassett’s late goal in debut sends US past Bosnia 1-0

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Cole Bassett scored in the 89th minute of his U.S. national team debut and the Americans set a record for victories in a calendar year with a 1-0 exhibition win over 10-man Bosnia and Herzegovina. The 20-year-old midfielder for the Colorado Rapids slammed home a rebound of a shot by 18-year-old Jonathan Gomez, the former Louisville City defender headed to Real Sociedad. Gomez had also just made his U.S. debut as a second-half substitute, and the newcomers teamed up for a goal that salvaged the Americans’ 17th win of 2021, surpassing the team mark set in 2013.