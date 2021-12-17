Convicted killer serving life dies in California prison

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — A California prisoner serving a life sentence for murder has died after he was found injured in a cell he shared with another convicted killer. Prison officials say 37-year-old Abraham Morales was found unresponsive Friday in the Kern Valley State Prison cell he shared with Charles Ramirez. Morales died within the hour and Ramirez was removed. Authorities are investigating the death as homicide. Morales had been in prison since 2010 on a first-degree murder conviction out of Ventura County. Morales was convicted of first-degree murder in Orange County and sent to prison in 2014.