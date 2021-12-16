Intel to invest $7.1B in Malaysia chipmaking expansion

Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intel is expanding its manufacturing operation in Malaysia as chipmakers work to diversify global supply chains that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. semiconductor company is no stranger to Malaysia, where it built its first offshore assembly plant in Penang in 1972. But the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker said Thursday a new investment of 30 billion ringgit ($7.1 billion) will expand the operations of its Malaysian subsidiary across Penang and Kulim, creating more than 4,000 new Intel jobs and more than 5,000 local construction jobs.