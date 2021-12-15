Mitchell, Jazz beat Clippers 124-103 for eighth straight win

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, Bojan Bogdanovic made six 3-pointers and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-103 for their eighth straight win. Jordan Clarkson scored 21, Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Bogdanovic added 20 points. Utah shot 53% from the field. Marcus Morris had 24 points and Eric Bledsoe added 21 for the Clippers, who had a four-game winning streak snapped. Mitchell scored 13 in the third quarter and powered a 9-0 burst that gave the Jazz their largest lead of the game at 87-70 on his 3-pointer.