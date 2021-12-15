Goodwin, No. 10 USC rally in 2nd half to beat UC Irvine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chevez Goodwin scored a season-high 23 points, Isaiah Mobley added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 10 Southern California rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat UC Irvine 66-61. Goodwin had 17 points in the second half to help the Trojans remain one of seven unbeaten teams in the nation. The 6-foot-9 senior’s biggest basket came with 24 seconds remaining when his layup off a missed shot by Mobley put USC ahead 63-59. Collin Welp led UC Irvine with 24 points and DJ Davis scored 12. The Anteaters have dropped two straight following a five-game winning streak.