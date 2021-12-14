Skip to Content
Witness testifies Navy sailor was near where ship fire began

By JULIE WATSON
Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A key witness in the Navy’s case against a junior sailor accused of setting a fire that destroyed a U.S. warship in San Diego last year says he saw the man in the place where the blaze began. Another sailor says Ryan Mays mumbled “I’m guilty I guess. I did it” as he was led to the brig — although his lawyers say he was joking. The testimony came Tuesday at a hearing to determine if Mays will have a military trial. It’s expected to wrap up Wednesday. Mays has denied igniting the blaze on the USS Bonhomme Richard. The fire injured dozens of people and the ship was scuttled.

Associated Press

