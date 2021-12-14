Optimistic Renfrow shines bright in Raiders’ gloomy season

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Receiver Hunter Renfrow has stood out for the Las Vegas Raiders in a season that has gone awry. Renfrow leads the team with 86 receptions, tied for fifth-most in the league. He’s caught 30 passes for 353 yards in the last three games alone, the most receptions over a three-game span in franchise history. He has become the go-to receiver for quarterback Derek Carr, whose favorite target has missed significant time and is still recovering from back and ankle injuries.