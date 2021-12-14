Ex-Netflix executive gets prison for accepting tech bribes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former Netflix executive is going to federal prison for taking bribes and kickbacks from tech companies to approve lucrative contracts. Michael Kail of Los Gatos was sentenced Tuesday to 2 1/2 years and must forfeit $700,000. Kail is a former Netflix vice president who oversaw the company’s internet technology department. Prosecutors alleged that Kail took more than $500,000 in kickbacks along with valuable stock options. In exchange, he approved millions of dollars in contracts for nine tech companies seeking to do business with Netflix. In April, he was convicted of 28 counts of fraud and money laundering.