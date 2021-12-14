Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6

By MICHELLE LIU

Associated Press

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy found unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in South Carolina before killing himself in April. The family of Phillip Adams agreed to have their son’s brain tested for CTE. The degenerative disease is linked to head trauma and concussions, and can cause symptoms including violent mood swings and memory loss. CTE expert Dr. Ann McKee says the 20 years Adams spent playing football definitely gave rise to his diagnosis. The victims’ family said the autopsy results provide them with some comfort in the midst of their crushing heartbreak.