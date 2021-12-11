Slow Down Andy wins Los Al Futurity, ending Baffert’s streak

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Slow Down Andy upset heavily favored Messier by a length to win the $300,000 Los Alamitos Futurity. That snapped trainer Bob Baffert’s seven-year winning streak in the race for 2-year-olds. Ridden by Mario Gutierrez, Slow Down Andy ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.33. The son of 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist paid $12.40 and $3.40 as the 5-1 third choice in the wagering. Baffert’s entry, 1-2 favorite Messier, finished second. His other horse, Barossa, took third in the five-horse field. Baffert won three other races on the card at the Orange County track.