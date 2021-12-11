Major multi-day storm headed toward Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A major storm is headed toward Northern California this weekend, promising to drop heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and rain throughout the region. Forecasters say the storm is on track to hit coastal areas north of San Francisco Saturday night and bring light rain. The heaviest rainfall is expected to come Sunday night into Monday morning as the storm spreads east and south. Pacific Gas & Electric is sending crews to clear vegetation away from power lines to reduce the chance of electricity outages. Meanwhile, forecasters warned people in the Sierra Nevada to prepare for days of snowfall “that will likely be remembered for years to come.”