Protester accused of pepper spraying police is acquitted

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man charged with pepper spraying San Diego police officers during a heated protest last year has been acquitted of all charges. The Union-Tribune reports a jury on Thursday found Denzel Draughn not guilty of eight felonies: two counts of using tear gas on officers and six counts of resisting officers. Prosecutors contended that Draughn pepper sprayed 11 officers during the protest against police violence in downtown San Diego last August. The charges stemmed from a confrontation between officers and protesters during a demonstration five days after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.